WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

