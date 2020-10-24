WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.28% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

