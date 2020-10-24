WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 6,533 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.19% of Triumph Group worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

