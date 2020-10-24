WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

