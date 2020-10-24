WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,531 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.36% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 193,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 448,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 222,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAT. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $467.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

