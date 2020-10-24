WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

