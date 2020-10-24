Wedbush Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $103.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of COLM opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,659,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,616 shares of company stock valued at $72,301,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $13,606,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $31,750,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

