Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $950.96 million, a P/E ratio of 183.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Welbilt by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Welbilt by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.