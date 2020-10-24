Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,154,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

