Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

