Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

