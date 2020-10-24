Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $198.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

