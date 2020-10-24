Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

