Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $65.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.