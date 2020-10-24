Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $71.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.