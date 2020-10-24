X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

