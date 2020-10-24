XEL (XEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $357,146.23

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, XEL has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $357,146.23 and approximately $41.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000639 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

