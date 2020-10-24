Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 576,401 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.52% of Yandex worth $322,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

YNDX opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

