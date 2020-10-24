Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YARIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.