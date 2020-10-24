Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $39.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock worth $30,286,895. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 948,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares in the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

