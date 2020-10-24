Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 305.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($4.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

