Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of ECL opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

