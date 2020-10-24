Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

MCO stock opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.