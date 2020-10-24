Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce earnings per share of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino's Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.36 and the lowest is $3.55. Domino's Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $14.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino's Pizza.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino's Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $394.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.26. Domino's Pizza has a one year low of $255.77 and a one year high of $435.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino's Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

