Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RESI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 43.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 107.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

