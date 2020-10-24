Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $7,591,356.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 38.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 14.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

