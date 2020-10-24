Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $335.65.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

