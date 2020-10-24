Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post $2.48 EPS

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.79. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

