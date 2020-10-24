Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.15. The Middleby reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,838,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

