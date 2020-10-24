Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

