Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACOR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 561,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 326,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

