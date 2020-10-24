Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athersys by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 316,230 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 18.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 870,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

