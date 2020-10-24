Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Autoweb stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

