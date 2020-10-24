Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

