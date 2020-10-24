Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

