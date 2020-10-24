Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.