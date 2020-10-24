Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Strong-Buy

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.20. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

