Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

WYGPY opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

