Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $96.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

ZLAB opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

