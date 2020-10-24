Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

