Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.54 on Friday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

