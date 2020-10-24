Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $123.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

