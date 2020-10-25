$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE TROX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.11 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $10,300,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,414,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,577,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

