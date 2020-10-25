-$0.09 EPS Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Gevo worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

