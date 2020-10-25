$0.24 EPS Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.10 million.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,151. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.74.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

