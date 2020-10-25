$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.