$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Watsco reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Watsco by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.42. The stock had a trading volume of 206,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,806. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

