1,063 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

