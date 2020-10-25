1,085 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

