1,166 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $183.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $187.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $160.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

